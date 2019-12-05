Rollover crash sends one to hospital, shuts down road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon, officials say.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Eastway Drive near Arnold Drive, closing the roadway.
Medic and multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the scene.
Medic says one person was taken to Novant in serious condition. No further details were released.
Nearby Merry Oaks International Academy was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Police have not confirmed whether the lockdown was related to the crash.
