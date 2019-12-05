NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for carjacking, crashing stolen car with baby in back seat

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for carjacking a car with a baby in the backseat, according to Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Setzer.

Maurice Rakestraw, 31, was convicted on charges of carjacking, possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and stealing a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in November 2020.

https://www.wbtv.com/2019/12/05/rollover-crash-sends-one-hospital-shuts-down-road-east-charlotte/

Rakestraw has also been ordered to five years under court supervision after his release.

In December 2019, police said a man stole a vehicle with a baby inside and crashed in east Charlotte before he was arrested near a school where children had been playing outside.

Police said the suspect, identified as Rakestraw, stole the car and crashed on Eastway Drive near Arnold Drive. A baby around 18 months old was inside the car at the time and is reportedly OK.

#BREAKING: Police have shutdown a busy east Charlotte road after a person carjacked a vehicle with a child inside. The car flipped with the baby in the backseat. Suspect ran but is now in custody » https://bit.ly/2rhhyPT

Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, December 5, 2019

According to court documents and evidence presented at Rakestraw’s sentencing hearing, Rakestraw was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

During the traffic stop, he got out of the car and ran where he carjacked two people in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

Court documents revealed that Rakestraw pointed a firearm at one of them and threatened to kill him if he did not give Rakestraw his car.

Rakestraw then sped off in the stolen car with child still in the car seat.

Police said Rakestraw crashed the stolen vehicle into a trailer being pulled by a truck and flipped the vehicle onto its roof.

According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Rakestraw crawled out of the car and ran away from the crash scene, leaving the baby in the overturned vehicle. The occupants of the truck pried the car’s door open and remove the baby from the car seat, according to court documents.

According to court documents, CMPD officers found Rakestraw shortly thereafter, walking along a sidewalk. An officer attempted to take Rakestraw into custody but he took off into the woods.

Rakestraw was arrested after he was found in the schoolyard of Merry Oaks International Elementary.

Officers also found Rakestraw’s gun nearby in the woods, according to court records.

Police learned that Rakestraw had stolen the gun during a domestic violence assault two days prior.

Police say people on scene removed the visibly upset child before he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police said this could have been “a much worse situation.”

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found

Latest News

A new study shows that daily use of cannabis or use of high-potency cannabis increased the risk...
Medical marijuana is now legal on Cherokee land in Western NC. It’s a first in the state.
Parker and Rhiya interview each other for WBTV News at 11
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting highest new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations since February
Central Cabarrus High graduate Taylor Hanson received Charlotte Motor Speedway’s first Jimmie...
Central Cabarrus High’s Taylor Hanson named recipient Of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s first Jimmie Johnson Scholarship