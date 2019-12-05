Open enrollment for Kannapolis Fire Explorers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an open enrollment for Explorer Post 001, from 7 – 9 p.m., December 9, at Fire Station 1, 300 Firehouse Drive.
The Explorer program is designed for people 14-21 years old with an interest in firefighting or public service. Interested Explorers will need to bring $46 to cover insurance for the year, and those under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian.
For more information about the program, please contact Lead Advisor Hunter Brantley, at hbrantley@kannapolisnc.gov, or 704-920-4260.
