Open enrollment for Kannapolis Fire Explorers
The Explorer program is designed for people 14-21 years old with an interest in firefighting or public service. (Source: City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant | December 5, 2019 at 7:09 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 7:09 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an open enrollment for Explorer Post 001, from 7 – 9 p.m., December 9, at Fire Station 1, 300 Firehouse Drive.

The Explorer program is designed for people 14-21 years old with an interest in firefighting or public service. Interested Explorers will need to bring $46 to cover insurance for the year, and those under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian.

For more information about the program, please contact Lead Advisor Hunter Brantley, at hbrantley@kannapolisnc.gov, or 704-920-4260.

