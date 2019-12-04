Mild weather disappears this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Well we hit 60 degrees on Wednesday and we’ll likely duplicate that effort again Thursday. Then a cold front arrives Friday and kicks the door open for chilly air to return this weekend.
Only widely scattered light showers are expected with the passage of the front on Friday, otherwise this is a dry weather pattern heading into and through the weekend. That’s good news for outdoor activities over the weekend including the ACC Championship Saturday night, but bundle up – temperatures will already be dropping into the upper 30s by kickoff.
The dry pattern comes to a sudden end on Monday as rain chances will go up for both Monday and Tuesday. However, milder weather will return along with the rain, until even colder air shows up around midweek next week. So the roller coaster temperatures will continue!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
