Mild weather disappears this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will promote plenty of sunshine again today with less wind than Wednesday and a pleasant afternoon reading close to 60°.
Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight as lows settle back in the 30s.
Friday will bring more clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two, though the rain chance still looks very low. High temperatures in the upper 50s are in the forecast for Friday.
The weekend will generally be dry and chilly. Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sun along with afternoon readings in the lower 50s. The weather for Saturday’s evening’s ACC Championship football game looks good.
It will stay dry and it will be chilly with temperatures in the chilly 30s, so bundle up if you’re going. A rain shower or two may return very late on Sunday, otherwise, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the lower 50s.
Much higher rain chances will come Monday and Tuesday. Wet weather could impact the morning commute Monday, while Tuesday may bring heavier rain and perhaps even bring a couple of rumbles of thunder.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
