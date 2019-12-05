Man arrested for April shooting near uptown that left one dead, another injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have charged a man for a shooting that killed a 71-year-old woman and left her 72-year-old husband injured.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they have charged Lambert Smith, 60, for the murder of Santa Rodena Acevedo.
Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
In April, Santa Rodena Acevedo and her husband were both found shot in the head, sources say. Acevedo died and her husband was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting happened on April 3 around 7 p.m. at a home on Newland Road near Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park.
The 72-year-old husband, who normally uses a wheelchair, was in bed at the time of the shooting, the sources said.
Police said they were looking for a single shooter but did not make any suspect details regarding a possible motive.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
