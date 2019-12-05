Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-CLIMATE-US-SEA LEVEL RISE
Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?
SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rising seas are the latest threat to historic coastal cities that have survived wars and hurricanes. Along the southeastern United States, many places are already getting inundated by rising water. Charleston, South Carolina, is getting state and federal money for sea walls to prevent flooding that spills onto city streets at high tides. Smaller towns like Swansboro, North Carolina, say their historic waterfronts could go under without help soon.
Charleston tri-county area closer to all-electric buses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The greater Charleston area’s public transportation system is a step closer to being quieter and more efficient. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority said Tuesday that it has received an $8.3 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant that it will use to buy 13 to 15 new electric buses that will replace the older, less efficient diesel ones. Each bus costs about $600,000.
Winthrop president leaving SC to lead Southern Illinois
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop President Dan Mahony says he is stepping down after nearly five years leading the university in South Carolina and plans to become president of Southern Illinois University. Winthrop University said Tuesday that Mahony’s last day in South Carolina will be March 1 and trustees at Southern Illinois University are expected to meet Thursday to approve his new appointment.
Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols dies
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols has died. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the 76-year-old coroner died in the hospital on Monday. Nichols had been coroner in Laurens County since 2001 and was elected to a fifth term in 2016. Cheek told The Greenwood Index-Journal that Nichols had been suffering from several medical problems over the past year, but came by the office Monday and appeared to be doing well.
SC airport sees highest number of animal strikes in 20 years
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A record number of animals were killed during takeoffs and landings at one South Carolina airport last year. The Greenville News reports data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows 30 animal strikes happened at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in 2018, three times more than the average of nine wildlife strikes reported per year over the past two decades. Airport officials say the higher numbers reflect better reporting. Birds, deer and coyotes are among the animals killed.
Police: 2 caught raping drunk woman at SC shopping center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — An arrest warrant says security at a South Carolina shopping center caught two men raping a drunk woman who had been reported missing. News outlets report 35-year-old Kenneth Ramonda Simmons and 23-year-old Sean Michael Swisher were arrested by Myrtle Beach police Sunday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication. A police report says a friend of the victim notified Broadway at the Beach security that she couldn’t find her. A search uncovered the assault.