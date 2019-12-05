Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-CLIMATE-US-SEA LEVEL RISE
Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?
SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rising seas are the latest threat to historic coastal cities that have survived wars and hurricanes. Along the southeastern United States, many places are already getting inundated by rising water. Charleston, South Carolina, is getting state and federal money for sea walls to prevent flooding that spills onto city streets at high tides. Smaller towns like Swansboro, North Carolina, say their historic waterfronts could go under without help soon.
RIDE-SHARE LAW-LIGHTED SIGNS
Uber and Lyft drivers get lighted signs ahead of law change
(Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers in North Carolina have been picking up lighted signs to display in their vehicles. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the rideshare companies will need to post the signs by next summer because of a new state law. The law is meant to ensure that riders get into the right car when hailing a ride. The lighted signs must include the rideshare company name and logo.
KENNESAW STATE-UNC-GREENSBORO
Miller carries UNC-Greensboro over Kennesaw State 72-54
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller matched his career high with 25 points as UNC Greensboro rolled over winless Kennesaw State 72-54. James Dickey had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for UNC Greensboro (7-2), which won its fourth straight game.