I-77 southbound experiencing heavy congestion following accident

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic on I-77 is significantly backed up on Wednesday evening following a multi-vehicle accident along the roadway.
Huntersville Fire is reporting that the incident occurred right after Exit 25 at Sam Furr Road. Crews have been on the scene for over an hour as of 7:30 p.m. and stated that three involved in the wreck have been transported from the scene. The propane leak has been stopped during this period as well.
Officials stated that the accident involved a horse trainer as well as a ensuing propane leak and have asked drivers to avoid the roadway around that area.
No further information has been released at this time.
