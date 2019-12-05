Grady, Davidson visit Northeastern

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern's Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 53 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 25.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.