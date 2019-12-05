Crime Stoppers: Man accused of stealing gun from security inside of southwest Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a firearm from a security guard in a southwest Charlotte arcade.
The incident happened in the early morning hours at the Sea Story Arcade off South Blvd on Sunday, December 1. Police say a man inside of the arcade tried to steal a gun from a female security guard.
“The suspect in this case was leaving the building. He had to wait on the security to unlock the door for him to leave. The suspect noticed the victim’s weapon in their waste band and attempted to take that weapon from them,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage from cameras inside of the arcade shows the altercation. Johnson said the gun was fired during the brief scrum and the security guard was grazed by a bullet. The detective said the suspect was able to get away with the gun.
“It could have cost her her life. Like I said, the bullet grazed her, but it could have ended up killing her,” said Johnson.
He said police are now hoping the public can help them find the man who stole the firearm.
“Like I said, this is a gun in the hand of someone that’s irresponsible and is showing he wants to commit violent crimes,” said Johnson.
He said the suspect is believed to be around 5’10” with a stocky build. Johnson said the man may have a mark under his left eye.
He said the suspect was wearing a black do-rag, grey hoodie, dark pants with white stripe, and dark shoes with white soles.
The detective said the man was last seen running out of the arcade towards South Blvd.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
