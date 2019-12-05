Crash involving 3 horses, propane leak shuts down part of I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash involving three horses and a propane leak temporarily shut down part of I-77 southbound in Huntersville on Wednesday night.
According to Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened right after Exit 25 at Sam Furr Road. Officials reported that the crash involved a horse trailer and a propane leak,
Crews had been on the scene for over an hour as of 7:30 p.m. and stated that three horses involved in the wreck had been transported from the scene.
By 8:00 p.m. it was reported that the propane leak had been stopped, however, and that the scene was now being cleared.
Officials asked drivers to avoid the roadway around that area. Officials said they were awaiting arrival of Animal Control for the three horses involved.
Not long after officials said they were clearing the scene, they said emergency medical officials were responding to another accident on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 (Sam Furr Road). Cornelius, Huntersville and MEDIC responding to this new, separate accident involving a tractor trailer versus a car.
No further information has been released at this time.
