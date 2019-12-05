Concord Police busy enforcing no left turn at busy intersection

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday officers with the Concord Police Department were busy stopping drivers who were making illegal left turns at the recently reconfigured intersection of Concord Parkway (Highway 29) Poplar Tent Road and McGill Avenue.
The intersection has large signs pointing out that left turns are not permitted in the intersection, but drivers can go forward a short distance to get in a marked lane for a U-turn.
Even so, a WBTV reporter watched as driver after driver ignored the signs, made the left turn, then got pulled over by a police officer.
City officials say that the redesign is allowing for a smoother flow of traffic at an intersection that was often congested.
