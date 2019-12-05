CMPD searching for suspect with distinctive facial tattoos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for multiple charges related to armed robbery is currently wanted by police after removing his court-ordered electronic ankle monitor.
Davon Watlington, 25, cut off his monitor at a residence off Rebecca Bailey Drive near the University area on Thursday morning.
He had been previously ordered to wear the device after being charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony fleeing/eluding arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Watlington will now be charged with damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device as well.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
