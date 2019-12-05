City residents complete Kannapolis 101

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen people have completed the Resident Session of Kannapolis 101. Kannapolis 101 is held once a year and focuses on educating residents about the City and its services and operations.
For eight weeks, participants visit each of the City departments such as police, fire, planning, public works, etc., and are to see firsthand how each department meets the needs of residents. The class completes many hands-on exercises to give them an appreciation for the various jobs and functions of city employees.
Completing the class this fall were: Joe Hatley, Carolyn Conley, Nancy Rumple, Paula Campbell, Richard Conley, Ron Glover, Andrew Pierce, Debbie Funderburk, Dena Wike, Keith Overcash, Kellie Cartwright, Loretta Stancil, Lucille Rolfes, Mason Nance, Nancy Anthony, Rebekah Watson, Russell Hoyser, Scotty Brown and Suzy Agnello.
The next class will be offered in the fall of 2020. For more information email Melissa Loveless at mloveless@kannapolisnc.gov.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.