Cabarrus County Television earns national recognition

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County Television (CabCoTV), produced by the Cabarrus County Communications & Outreach Department, was honored by the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) at the 34th Annual Government Programming Awards in Tampa, Florida on September 26, 2019.
CabCo TV won a first place Award of Excellence in the Documentary category for “Historical Moments – Early Movie Theaters in Cabarrus County” and an Award of Honor in the Interview/Talk Show category for “Out & About with Lynn – Suther Prairie Farm.”
This year, NATOA received more than 945 entries submitted by local governments from across the country.
“Historical Moments” is a 25-episode historical documentary series about Cabarrus County, which has won numerous national and state awards. Hosted by local historian Clarence Horton, it’s one of the most popular programs on CabCo TV.
“Out & About” is a national and state award-winning interview program. Hosted by Cabarrus County commissioners, the show explores topics of interest and impact to Cabarrus County residents. Filmed entirely on location, the show highlights various places throughout the county. The Suther Prairie episode highlights the farm’s historical importance and the environmental impact of conservation easements on our region.
You can watch these award-winning programs on Cabarrus County Television, accessible on Spectrum Cable Channel 22, YouTube.com/cabarruscounty or by livestream on www.cabarruscounty.us/live.
