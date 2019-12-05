Cabarrus County offers a ‘fine’ way to help

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Through December 14, Cabarrus County Public Library System patrons can participate in the annual Food for Fines program by donating canned foods in exchange for a $2-per-item credit toward overdue fines. Last year’s program collected more than 2,000 items and eliminated about $4,300 in fines.
All items collected during the event are donated to local food banks, including the Cabarrus County Veterans Services food pantry.
During the Food for Fines program, library credits do not apply toward fees for lost or damaged materials. Each donated item is worth up to $2 in waived fines. Donations must be non-alcoholic, non-perishable and non-expired canned or packaged food items.
To participate, visit one of these library locations:
• Concord branch, 27 Union St. N.
• Harrisburg branch, 201 Sims Pkwy.
• Midland branch, 4297 NC Hwy 24-27 C
• Kannapolis branch, 850 Mountain St.
• Mt. Pleasant branch, 8556 Cook St.
For more information, follow the Cabarrus County Public Library System on Facebook (@cabarruscountylibrary) or call 704-920-2050.
The Cabarrus County Veteran Services department and its food pantry are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 363 Church Street N, Suite 180, Concord.
For more information about Cabarrus County Veterans Services Office, visit https://www.cabarruscounty.us/vets. To schedule an appointment, call 704-920-2869.
