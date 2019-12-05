Adoptive father of Erica Parsons set to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Parsons, the adoptive father of Erica Parsons, will be returning to court on December 17 in Rowan County.
Parsons is facing charges including first degree murder, child abuse, concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
His wife, Casey Parsons, was sentenced to life without parole for charges also related to the murder and child abuse involving her adopted daughter, Erica.
Erica Parsons had first been reported missing by her adopted brother Jamie in 2013 after he told Rowan County officials that he had last seen his sister in 2011.
Following a years-long investigation into the matter, Sandy Parsons eventually admitted to his involvement in the child’s murder and helped officials locate her body.
