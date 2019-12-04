5-year-old shot in head in New Bern, N.C.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Tuesday night in tNew Bern, N.C. involved a 5-year-old child.
Family members say the incident happened at the Gracie Farms Mobile Home Park community in New Bern.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the child was inside a vehicle with her mother when she was shot. According to Hughes, the 5-year-old has a life-threatening head wound.
The sheriff’s office has impounded a couple of suspect vehicles, are conducting interviews at the sheriff's office and processing the scene with the SBI.
The Sheriff said the shooting appears to be gang-related and they have persons of interest in this case.
