5-year-old shot in head in New Bern, N.C.

5-year-old shot in head in New Bern, N.C.
Family members say the incident happened at the Gracie Farms Mobile Home Park community in New Bern. (Source: Provided via WITN)
By WITN | December 3, 2019 at 10:47 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:47 PM

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting Tuesday night in tNew Bern, N.C. involved a 5-year-old child.

Family members say the incident happened at the Gracie Farms Mobile Home Park community in New Bern.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the child was inside a vehicle with her mother when she was shot. According to Hughes, the 5-year-old has a life-threatening head wound.

The sheriff’s office has impounded a couple of suspect vehicles, are conducting interviews at the sheriff's office and processing the scene with the SBI.

The Sheriff said the shooting appears to be gang-related and they have persons of interest in this case.

Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.