Winter Silhouette bonsai show coming to Kannapolis on Saturday and Sunday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The highly anticipated Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show is happening on Saturday and Sunday on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.
This is the 7th year for this nationally recognized show. It is held in what is likely the most elegant location for a bonsai show - a 4 story marble lined atrium.
Many say this is their favorite show of the year, where trees are exhibited in their winter best form.
Exhibitors and vendors come from all over the country. Demos by world-class bonsai artists William Valavanis, Owen Reich, Tyler Sherrod and Rodney Clemons.
Special events include a Bonsai auction Saturday evening and banquet dinner by reservation Saturday evening.
Admission is free to exhibition, bonsai demos and vendors.
To learn more, visit: https://www.winterbonsai.net/
