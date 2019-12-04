Trout, and lots of them, on the way to Frank Liske Park

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third year running, Frank Liske Park will receive a large supply of trout as part of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s yearly stocking program.
The state delivers trout throughout November and December to expand seasonal fishing opportunities in central and western North Carolina.
“This partnership provides a unique local opportunity that’s normally restricted to higher elevations in the state,” said Active Living and Parks Assistant Director Byron Haigler.
State officials plan to deliver 1,800 trout to Cabarrus, up from 1,200 last year, according to Londa Strong, director of Active Living and Parks. Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Road, Concord) welcomed more than 600 anglers during the winter months last year.
In 2019, the trout fishing period begins on December 10, and runs through March or until the trout are fished from the pond.
Wildlife officials stock trout statewide each year for a variety of reasons, including trout management, resource protection, research, expanded fishing opportunities and education.
Park hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All N.C. Wildlife fishing regulations apply. There is no limit on size, but anglers are limited to seven trout per day. Fishing at Frank Liske is $1 per day. That daily fee would increase to $2 on January 1 if approved at the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec. 16.
In addition to the 10-acre lake, Frank Liske Park offers four separate rental areas, including an enclosed heated and air-conditioned upper level in the barn. Other amenities include, picnic shelters, picnic sites, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, playgrounds and six lighted tennis courts. The park also features an 11-field soccer complex with two lighted fields, a four-field lighted softball complex, walking and fitness trails, a nature trail and an 18-hole miniature golf course.
For more information on the park, call 704-920-2701 or visit www.cabarruscounty.us.
