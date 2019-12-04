On third anniversary of the 7-year-old’s death, family of Ayana Allen seeks justice

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the night of December 4, 2016, 7-year-old Ayana Allen was hit and killed in a drive-by shooting as she slept with her grandmother. Three years later no one has been charged in the crime. Allen’s family and Salisbury Police want justice in the case.
“I know justice is coming," said grandmother Shirley Robinson. "It might not come on our time, but it’s going to come on God’s time, and he knows, you can run but you can’t hide.”
Robinson was shot in the leg and has since recovered. Allen was pronounced dead on scene and the medical examiner reports that gunshot wounds were found in her head, torso, and extremities.
Robinson told authorities that someone shot through a bedroom window of the small house in the 200 block of Harrel Street.
“I miss her so much," said Ayana’s grandmother April Woodberry. "The last outfit she had on at my house, I have it tucked in a plastic bag, it’s in the nightstand right beside my bed. The last pair of shoes she had on at my house I keep them in the nightstand right beside my bed. We just miss her so much and we just wish that her case would get solved soon.”
The Salisbury Police Department recently created a new web page for unsolved homicide cases, including the one involving Ayana Allen. The oldest on the page now is from 2002.
“We’re never satisfied with an unsolved homicide case and hopefully we can, it would mean a lot to the family, to the community, to the police department to solve some of these cases," said detective Sgt. Travis Shulenburger.
Right now, there’s a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest in her murder.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
