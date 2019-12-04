Silver Alert declared for missing elderly Lincoln County couple

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man in Lincoln County, believed to be suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment.
Charles William Whitner, 81, is described as an African American male who stands 6′0″ tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a blue shirt and a blue jacket.
Whitner is believed to be traveling with his wife, Maxine Whitner, an 80-year-old African American female who stands 5′7″ and weights 140 pounds with black hair.
The pair were last seen off of Beth Haven Church Road in Denver, NC while driving a silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with the license plate number WTL-5507.
Anyone with information about Charles William Whitner should call the Lincoln County Sheriff office at 704-735-8202.
