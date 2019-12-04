Remains of Charlotte woman, missing since 2016, found shot to death in Mooresville woods

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Remains found in a wooded area of Mooresville in Jan. have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in 2016, and investigators say she was shot to death.
Anastasia Talisha Meaders, who went by “Star,” was reported missing in June 2016 after she was last seen at a business in Mecklenburg County. The following month her vehicle was found at Liberty Park in Mooresville, but the 29-year-old was never seen alive again.
On Jan. 15, 2019, skeletal remains were found scattered in a wooded area off Bridgewater Lane, just a few miles from where Meaders’ vehicle was found.
Detectives spent two days collecting evidence from the area and determined the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. Because of the condition of the remains, it took investigators about 10 months to identify Meaders.
Now that Meaders’ case has shifted from a missing person to a homicide, detectives are re-focused on finding out who gave her a ride from Liberty Park where she left her car.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or the Homicide Hotline at 704-928-9804.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.