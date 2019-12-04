Person killed in 3-vehicle crash in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident that closed a road in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened after 4 p.m. near the train tracks on the 7900 block of Old Mt. Holly Road, in between Freedom Drive and Moores Chapel Road. Medic confirmed one person was killed in the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police said other injuries were reported but were all minor.
From WBTV’s Sky3, it appeared crews had completely closed the roadway at the scene. Firefighters urged drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
There is no word on what may have led to the wreck.
