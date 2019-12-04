Molly’s Kids: Preemie Everleigh Rose out of hospital for Thanksgiving, now home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remember Everleigh Rose Simmons? She was the newest one of our #MollysKids a month ago. She was born in September at 25-weeks, weighing a slight 1-lb, 13-ounces.
At that time her mom, Kaitlin Holt, said she hoped Everleigh Rose would be healthy enough to come home to Hickory by Christmas. Guess what? She went home last Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.
“We got to bring her home!” Kaitlin screamed through email. “She is now over 5 pounds. We are thrilled!” Congratulations. Awesome news. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real… but that first category is what feels best.
Molly Everleigh Rose’s original #MollysKids post >> http://tinyurl.com/EverleighMKs
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
