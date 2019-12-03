Milder days ahead but not for long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly air remains over the Carolinas on Tuesday, but that will give way to milder air Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon highs will get back up to around 60 degrees.
But a front will arrive Friday and introduce a new batch of cool air heading into the weekend. We’re not expecting much, if any rain on Friday and certainly the weekend is shaping up to be dry as well.
For those with outdoor plans this weekend, you should be in good shape, but make sure you have a heavy coat for the ACC Championship game Saturday night as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s.
Next chance of real rain arrives early next week, possibly Monday but even more likely Tuesday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
