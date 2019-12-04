Lots of sun but a gusty breeze too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry weather continues today and Thursday under almost total sunshine with high temperatures rebounding to the upper 50s to near 60° both afternoons.
Those values are above average for early December, which all sounds great, but be mindful, there will be a gusty and noticeable breeze blowing most of today, perhaps offsetting the warmth of the sun this afternoon.
Clear and cold again tonight with overnight lows settling back to near 32° for Charlotte-area neighborhoods, though it will be colder in the mountains and foothills.
Friday will bring more clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two, though rain chance looks very low. High temperatures in the upper 50s are in the forecast for Friday.
The weekend starts off dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday and a high near 50° before a rain shower or two return very late on Sunday with highs then in the lower 50s. The better chance for rain likely holds off until Monday or perhaps even Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
