Giving much more than money on Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is now known as Giving Tuesday. The idea was born in New York City in 2012. The concept was get people engaged in their community. The idea grew to a global movement, with Charlotte’s efforts, known as Giving Tuesday CLT growing right along with the needs of neighbors.
Today, SHARE Charlotte, the non-profit, sponsored by Well Fargo, invited 200 lesser known non-profits to the a huge event with all kinds of pros in social media, marketing, and recording, to help organizations find new and creative ways of using social media to grow their base, and consequently help more people.
“Today it’s all about their individual needs,” Amy Jacobs, Executive Director of SHARE Charlotte told us of the gathering.
Since it began, Giving Tuesday CLT, has really taken off! In six years more than 450 local organizations are benefiting.
Jacobs says, “After you’ve shopped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday today is the day to reflect and think about giving back to the community locally and supporting your favorite cause.”
The NFL is in the giving spirit as well. If Carolina Panthers fans log enough community service hours in the Huddle to Sir Purr was all over town today. He joined Share Charlotte to remind people the team is still in the running to NFL’s Huddle for 100 Challenge, the league will donate $100,000.00 to the team’s favorite non-profit.
Find out if you can help them reach their goal, here!
Meanwhile former Panthers players were at Charlotte Douglas International Airport today. Mike Rucker and Steve Smith were helping the USO and American Airlines volunteers pack bags for kids.
They will go to children who lost a parent during their service to our country. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express will take one hundred and forty kids and a parent or guardian to Disney World for five days. They leave Saturday.
“Our freedom isn’t free!,” former Panthers Wide Receiver Steve Smith who was helping pack the boxes with Mike Rucker, who played for the team for eight seasons.
“It comes with a price and that price is generally the men and women who serve, who put their lives on the line, who sacrifice their family, their well being."
Rucker said while packing the bags, “Even though I don’t know their face or their name I have a vision of them and the love that’s going into these packages.”
In the end the idea is to connect with your community on a personal level, giving of your time and treasure year round.
Arlene Grace volunteers with the USO several days a week. She says it makes her life more meaningful.
“It makes me feel wonderful. I have a soft spot in my heart for the children of the military and for anyone who gives their time to serve our country,” Grace said.
Rucker remembers how his life changed by others helping him.
“People poured into my life and i want to give that back and pour into other peoples lives.”
You have until midnight to “give”. SHARE Charlotte encourages you to don’t be concerned how big the gift it is. More important is connecting with a cause that matters to you.
he help more people, and get the attention of those who want to donate connects local over four hundred and fifty non-profits l community
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.