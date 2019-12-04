Forever Family: Robert

However, this young man completely took my preconceived notions and threw them out the window. He pushed his sweet sister on the swing and laughed all the while. He sat on the hayride and talked candidly with our crew as if he had known them for years. He took videos of himself filming the animals and told us “thank you” multiple times. He let his sister order her ice cream first, he had the maturity of a 20-something and had the most approachable disposition I have ever seen in a teenage boy. Robert was an incredible young man who is able to not only find joy despite difficult circumstances, but he is able to let that joy flow from him for others to see.