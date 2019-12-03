Winter Storm Warning continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong cold front passed through the region over the weekend and dropped our temperatures while increasing the winds. That all added up to harsh conditions for the mountains as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect overnight for additional snow squalls and blowing snow which will reduce visibility and create some dangerous conditions for travelers in the high country.
We all saw temperature drops on Monday ranging from 15 – 20 degrees colder than on Sunday. And the chilly air will remain with us throughout the week even with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will hover in the mid and upper 50s all week and sliding backward into the low 50s over the weekend. Average highs this time of year are 57°.
It’s quite possible you will get through this entire week and weekend without seeing a drop of rain. That will likely change next Monday as the following week appears to return to a wetter weather pattern.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
