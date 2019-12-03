Vietnam War veteran gunned down at Maple Heights laundromat workplace

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Exactly why was there a confrontation? Police haven’t said yet.
Police did say it escalated quickly and that it happened at the front door of Wash-n-Dry Laundromat on Broadway in Maple Heights.
The scene was busy overnight as Maple Heights police and BCI investigators combed the scene.
When they got there, they found David Brown dead.
“We subsequently, through investigation, located one of the people involved, and then a couple hours later, we located another part of interest and have that person here,” said Maple Heights Chief Todd Hansen.
Hansen’s department is analyzing surveillance video of the scene.
By day, you’d never know anything happened at the Wash-n-Dry Laundromat. Customers came and went and clothes spun like any other day.
19 News was first to tell some customers about the killing.
“Every time I talked to him, he always positive. He always telling me stories about what he been through in live. I always seen him walking up and down the streets,” was the reaction of Whitney Craig.
One of the things that makes this crime different is David Brown lived just across the street from where he died.
It feels like a neighborhood was violated.
“I was one of the fortunate people to be able to have conversation with him when I was here in the later portion of his shift,” said Gregory Henderson.
Henderson recalled that Brown liked to talk about his military service in Vietnam, and was kind, but not afraid to let you know what he was thinking.
Could something that simple lead to murder?
Henderson wonders.
“Struggle of two worlds you know. Older generation against this younger generation as it is today,” he added.
After a weekend filled with local violence and murder, a customer walking in the door spoke volumes in a few words when asked if the killing frightened him.
“Naw, its Cleveland. Stuff happen like this all the time,” was his reply.
