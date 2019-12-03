Twin brothers killed in multi-vehicle accident in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal accident in Indian Trail off of US-74 left two brothers dead and another driver hospitalized on Wednesday evening.
The accident happened after two vehicles driving at high rates of speed near Unionville and Indian Trail Road collided.
The collision caused the driver of the car in the left lane to cross the median and go into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a UHaul truck.
The passenger in the car crossing lanes was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital where he died the following morning.
The driver or the UHaul was unharmed and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
As the victims were under the age of 16, no further information has been released at this time.
