TBI: Pregnant woman dead, 8-year-old paralyzed in shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Brownsville Police Department are trying to identify a gunman suspected of killing a pregnant woman and injuring her 8-year-old daughter over the weekend.
According to TBI, the shooting happened on Tammbell Street around 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say 24-year-old Alexis Branch, who was eight months pregnant, died at the scene and her 8-year-old daughter was paralyzed in the shooting.
Another family member was injured but is expected to be OK.
TBI says nearby surveillance cameras captured pictures of the suspect, described as a black man between 5 feet, 3 inches and 6 feet tall and about 200 to 220 pounds.
Anyone with information should call (800) TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.