Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter distributes nearly $1 million to local nonprofits

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - In a special grant distribution ceremony on Monday, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) announced that the nonprofit’s Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter distributed $957,323 in grants to 68 deserving charities located throughout the Charlotte region.
Nationwide, Speedway Children’s Charities distributed over $2.9 million across its eight chapters in 2019.
More than 250 children were joined by Santa Claus and Lug Nut, the world’s fastest mascot, for the grant reception in the Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out village at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“We consider it a true privilege to be able to give back to local nonprofits whose mission, like ours, is to improve the lives of children in need,” Speedway Children’s Charities Vice Chairman and Charlotte Chapter President Marcus Smith said. “The hard work these organizations do is greatly appreciated. It’s an honor for Speedway Children’s Charities to support their efforts.”
The Charlotte chapter of SCC is one of eight located across Speedway Motorsports racing facilities. Over the years, SCC has awarded in excess of $58.3 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.
Speedway Children’s Charities officials also recognized the Volunteer of the Year, Don Heiges for his tireless service to the Charlotte chapter in 2019.
“Thanks to the remarkable efforts from our volunteers, donors, sponsors and the board of trustees, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter continues to expand its reach across the region,” said Lisa Starnes, the director of the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “As we strive to assist more children in need, our supporters help us raise the bar every year.”
Visitors were also treated to refreshments and a complimentary trip through Speedway Christmas, the largest drive-through synchronized lights-to-music display in the country.
For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to learn how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.
