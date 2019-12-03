Police: Man who murdered Salisbury teen in 1984 has been identified

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - At a news conference on Tuesday morning, police in Salisbury said they have closed a 35-year-old homicide case.
The body of Reesa Dawn Trexler, 15-years-old at the time, was found on the floor of her bedroom in her house in the 700 block of N. Shaver Street in June, 1984. According to the warrant, Trexler had been stabbed several times.
Police now say that the suspect is a man who lived and worked in the area then, but died in California in 2004. The remains of Curtis Edward Blair were brought back to Salisbury and he was buried in the City Memorial Park.
Police have not confirmed Blair’s name and did not mention it at the press conference, but a search warrant obtained by WBTV shows that the remains of Curtis Blair were exhumed in June and that DNA was collected. Blair’s remains were transported to Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury for the evidence to be collected, then later re-interred at the cemetery.
Blair was employed at Frito-Lay in 1984 and that facility was within a few blocks of the Trexler home.
The warrant notes that at the time of the murder several witnesses told police that “they witnessed a black male running in the area of the crime scene at the time of the homicide.”
An autopsy was conducted two days after Trexler’s remains were found. Dr. John Butts collected fingerprints and a sexual assault kit, among other items.
Police submitted an item from the rape kit to be used for DNA testing. Investigators worked with Parabon Nanolabs to create a genetic genealogy report, and concluded that Blair was “a very strong candidate to be the unidentified male extracted DNA profile.”
Blair, who was 40 at the time of Trexler’s murder, died in August, 2004, of acute ventricular failure and congestive heart failure, according to the death certificate.
The case is now considered “closed by the death of the offender.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.