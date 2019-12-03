Person killed in east Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff | December 2, 2019 at 7:31 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 7:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in east Charlotte Monday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Barrington Drive.

One person was pronounced dead, Charlotte police say. That person has not been identified.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

