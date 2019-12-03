Over 100 grams of meth found in known Iredell County gang member’s possession

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After pulling over a suspicious vehicle in Statesville on November 27, an Iredell County Sheriff’s Sergeant discovered 101.1 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle that included a known gang member.
Michael Alvin Punch, the driver of the car, was arrested on the scene after a search of the five occupants of the vehicle led to the discovery of the meth as well as two digital scales.
Punch was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphenalia and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Punch is a verified member of the Folk Nation Gang according to the NC Department of Corrections and he has a lengthy felony history prior to this arrest.
