Oubre’s late 3s lift Suns past Hornets 109-104

Before the late-game collapse, it appeared the Hornets were going to overcome a horrible first half in which they committed 15 turnovers and scored just 39 points while going 4 for 16 from 3-point range. Like they’ve done several times this season, the Hornets battled back. They went ahead by five with 8½ minutes to go on a putback by Dwayne Bacon and a 3-point play by Williams.