Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in 2018

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.
According to officials, Raphael Carter was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Carter was originally charged with murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, for events that took place in Chester County on June 10, 2018.
On that evening, Carter along with Hezekiah Tinsley, reportedly did drive-by on a home on Pinckney Street and opened fire, resulting in the shooting death of 14-year-old Jada Jones.
