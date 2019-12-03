Man found shot dead along Rock Hill road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Rock Hill Monday night, police say, sparking a homicide investigation.
Police were called to Blackmon Street at Archer Drive just before 10 p.m. regarding a shooting victim. Officers say they arrived to find an unresponsive 24-year-old man in the road with gunshot wounds. EMS responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Rock Hill investigators at 803-329-7293.
