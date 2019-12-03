Kamala Harris ends her presidential bid

(CBS News) - Kamala Harris is ending her presidential bid and suspending her campaign. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Harris explained she did not have enough funding to continue her run for the White House. Calling it "one of the hardest decisions of my life," and one she had made over the last few days, Harris said, "My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue. I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."