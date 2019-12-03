‘It’s just devastating’; Woman who lives where homicide victim crashed car says her boyfriend tried to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman on Barrington Drive in East Charlotte was inside with her family Monday night, when she says they heard several shots.
“All of a sudden, I told my kids to get down on the ground,” she says.
The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, called police, as her boyfriend looked outside.
“My boyfriend had to look out the window and see this car getting on fire, and told me to get the fire extinguisher,” she says. “And he ran out to pull this guy out of the car and noticed the gunshot wound.”
Police say officers tried to save the man’s life. Someone shot him, and his car ended up in this family’s front lawn, on fire.
“It’s just devastating for [my boyfriend],” the woman says. “He couldn’t stand to see a dead guy on the ground, and right in front of his face like that.”
Now, a charred reminder remains in their Barrington Drive front yard.
“Right beside our house like this, it’s too hard,” she says. “And right by my kids like this. I feel like it’s getting worse and worse in our neighborhood.”
She says she wants to leave, but she loves her neighbors, and her neighborhood. She has lived there for 10 years.
“Please, I’m just praying to God, please, get these newcomers out of here,” she says. “I miss all my neighbors from back how it was 10 years ago. Why is this happening now?”
Police say the man who died there Monday night was over 21, but they have not shared anything more about him.
