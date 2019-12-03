High temperatures remain below-average Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine makes a comeback, but doesn’t lead to a significant warm-up. In fact, today’s high temperatures will be stay well below average in the lower 50s across the Charlotte metro area.
Calmer winds and clear skies tonight will send overnight temperatures slightly below the freezing mark in locations across the WBTV viewing area into tomorrow morning.
Dry weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday under wall to wall sunshine with high temperatures rebounding to near 60° both afternoons. More cloud cover arrives Friday along with a chance for an isolated shower or two.
We’ll have to wait until the latter half of this coming weekend for our next big rainmaker. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are in the forecast for Friday.
The weekend starts off dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday and a high near 50° before a few rain showers return very late on Sunday with highs then in the low to mid 50s. The better chance for rain comes Sunday night into Monday and the models are suggesting the rain could be heavy at times on Monday.
Have a Terrific Tuesday,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.