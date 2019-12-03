Former Chester sheriff arraigned on new charges, attorney says Underwood wants case to go to trial

The original accusations against Underwood and his two deputies came after a traffic incident in November 2018 was videotaped. Court records say Underwood was suspended from office in May of 2019 after prosecutors say he lied to the FBI, falsified police reports and falsely arrested two people after those people videotaped a traffic incident near their home in November of 2018. Sprouse and Neal were indicted by prosecutors on charges of violating the civil rights of the people in the 2018 videotaping incident.