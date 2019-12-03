Dry and chilly weather for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will bring sunshine along with some afternoon high cloudiness and highs only getting back to the lower 50s again, well below-average for this time of the year.
But the wind, which was so gusty on Monday, will settle down, so it might feel a little better this afternoon. Skies will clear out again tonight with overnight lows settling back below 32° for all WBTV neighborhoods.
Dry weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday under almost total sunshine with high temperatures rebounding to near 60° both afternoons. Friday will bring more clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two, though rain chance looks very low. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s are in the forecast for Friday.
The weekend starts off dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday and a high near 50° before a few rain showers return very late on Sunday with highs then in the low to mid 50s.
The better chance for rain comes Sunday night into Monday and the models are suggesting the rain could be heavy at times on Monday.
Keep warm and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
