Charlotte woman looking for driver who badly damaged vehicle in NoDa hit and run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman has turned to Facebook for help finding the driver who hit her vehicle in an alleged hit and run Saturday night.
Rachel Rothwell said she had just parked her car on Yadkin Avenue in NoDa Saturday night when another driver whizzed by and hit her vehicle.
“I was bending down and then I hear an explosion and I look up and my car doors are gone,” said Rothwell in an interview Monday night.
She said she had been standing outside of the car getting an umbrella from inside of the vehicle when another car came by and hit her Subaru Forester, and narrowly missed hitting her.
“I was like confused, just all disoriented like ‘what happened?’ and then I see the doors are gone and they’re all pushed forward and then I was like oh my gosh, I got, I got hit,” explained Rothwell.
The collision left both driver’s side doors plastered to the side of Rothwell’s Subaru. She explained that the Subaru was more than just her means of transportation.
“I’ve had it for about six years and I’ve taken it on so many road trips. I used to work festivals. I’ve traveled around and so it’s been my home in so many places,” explained Rothwell.
She said the vehicle is at an auto shop now and she’s unsure if it is salvageable. Rothwell posted about what happened on Facebook in hopes that someone from the NoDa community would come forward with information about the car that hit her vehicle.
The Subaru owner also noted that she is thankful the incident wasn’t worse.
“Thankfully it was me and hit my car instead of hit a person or somebody’s dog like that’s a life. At least this is material,” noted Rothwell.
She said she has filed a police report about the alleged hit and run. She thinks the vehicle that hit her car was a white Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.