Affidavit: Two suspects raped woman at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are behind bars after they were accused in a brazen sexual assault at Broadway at the Beach.
Kenneth Simmons, 35, and Sean Swisher, 23, are both charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.
An affidavit states that on Sunday a woman was reported missing to Broadway at the Beach security.
Security officers located the woman outside with two males on top of her and sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit.
Court documents show that during the investigation, both men admitted that they knew she was highly-intoxicated and had also provided her with cocaine.
“The victim reported that she was so intoxicated that she ‘blacked out’ and did not remember what happened. She never consented to sexual activities with anyone,” the affidavit states.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained why the pair was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He said first-degree criminal sexual conduct usually involves a weapon or kidnapping. If someone slips a drug into another person’s drink, that could also qualify as first-degree. Second-degree criminal sexual conduct involves the threat of force. Third-degree criminal sexual conduct involves use of force or coercion without aggravating circumstances, such as a weapon.
Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center Tracy Bowie said the week of Thanksgiving this year saw an increase in the number of emergency room calls from victims they’ve received.
“From what we’ve seen with the numbers this Thanksgiving, we’ve had more calls in these last few days than we’ve probably had all month," Bowie said.
The Rape Crisis Center received four emergency room calls in the first 25 days of November and four calls in the three-day stretch from Thanksgiving to the 30th.
Simmons and Swisher are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
