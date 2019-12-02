Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings in NC mountains

By Crandall Sims | December 2, 2019 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 6:29 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for the mountains Monday morning. We are also following school closings and delays due to winter weather. A Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Advisory are in place for several NC mountain counties.

The following districts have decided to close Monday, December 2, 2019:

- Ashe County Schools

- Avery County Schools

- Watauga County Schools

