Winter Storm Warning prompts school closings in NC mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert for the mountains Monday morning. We are also following school closings and delays due to winter weather. A Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Advisory are in place for several NC mountain counties.
The following districts have decided to close Monday, December 2, 2019:
- Ashe County Schools
- Avery County Schools
- Watauga County Schools
