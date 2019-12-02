Two displaced after house fire in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were displaced by a fire that damaged a Concord home on Sunday.
At approximately 3:24 pm, Concord Fire responded to the report of a fire in the area of Old Charlotte Rd SW and Sunderland Rd. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the home.
The first arriving engine companies were on scene within 3 minutes. With approximately 25 firefighters on scene, crews had the fire under control within 9 minutes.
Two adults did live in the home but were not home at the time of the fire. The two residents of the home are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The fire resulted in property damaged only. Concord Fire was assisted by Concord Electric, Concord Police, and Cabarrus County EMS.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
